'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' spoilers: Dialogues of major characters

By @sachintrivedig on
'Star Wars'
A poster of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," directed by Rian Johnson. Star Wars/ Facebook

Some of the dialogues of the major characters in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” have surfaced online, thanks to the Hasbro Forcelink-activated action figures. The lines from the movie tease some of the interactions and scenes involving the major characters. The following article contains minor spoilers.

The dialogues of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in the film include “May the Force be with you,” “Trust your instincts,” “Leave this place,” “Come, I’ll show you the true meaning of the Force,” and “Stay back,” Making Star Wars reports. All these lines appear to be from the time the Jedi Master trains his new apprentice on Ahch-To.

The dialogues of Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) are “For you, all is lost,” “The Resistance will soon be in our grasp,” “We will crush them once and for all,” and “Your emotions have made you weak.” Most of these lines appear to be from the time Snoke interacts with Rey (Daisy Ridley), who will be his prisoner at certain point in the film.

The arrogance with which Snoke dismisses the Resistance is reminiscent of the Emperor, just before his fall. Is the leader of the First Order headed for an early demise?

Some of Rey’s dialogues are also revealed in the report. The character is defiant even in the face of extraordinary power of the First Order. She will continue to fight for the Resistance after her training with Luke on Ahch-To.

The dialogues of the new character Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) seem to be from action sequences. The dialogues of Paige Tico are also from action sequences.

Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) will also be continuing his training in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” One of the dialogues seems to be Kylo Ren telling Rey to bring Luke Skywalker to him. The dynamic between these two characters will be very interesting to see, judging from the trailer of the film.

