'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' immersive experience takes fans' breath away

By @sachintrivedig on
'Star Wars'
A poster of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," directed by Rian Johnson. Star Wars/ Facebook

The fans were in for a treat when they visited the New York Comic Con. A video of the “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” experience has been released online that shows how the visitors were entertained. Little did the fans in attendance know that some of them would be a part of the live action sequence at the exhibit.

In the video [see below] the setting is a familiar location in the fantasy galaxy. The design of the set suggests that it is controlled by the First Order. There was also a man dressed as a Stormtrooper guiding the fans in.

There were hidden cameras in this exhibit that captured the pictures of some of the fans there. These pictures were then posted on the digital screens in the room with the word “wanted,” suggesting that they are a part of the Resistance movement.

Soon a group of Stormtroopers entered the room to check for IDs. They were looking for Resistance fighters, but the soldiers of the First Order are just as incompetent as the soldiers of the Empire. Soon, some Resistance fighters entered the room through secret doors and escorted the fans who were playing the role of rebels into these secret doors.

The whole experience was fun, which became even better when Kylo Ren walked in and displayed his awesome Force powers for everyone to see. The First Order soldiers left soon after, but the memories of this experience the fans will surely carry with them for a long time. The fans who played the role of Resistance fighters were especially ecstatic after the experience, and they emerged from the secret passage ways after the First Order soldiers left.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is the most highly anticipated film of the year. It is set to premiere on Dec. 14 in Australia. The movie is expected to answer a lot of questions about the past related to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Rey (Daisy Ridley).

Credit: Star Wars/ YouTube

