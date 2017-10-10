'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' trailer: Plot and storylines to infer

By @sachintrivedig on
'Star Wars'
A poster of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," directed by Rian Johnson. Star Wars/ Facebook

The new trailer of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” gave a better insight on what it's about, including hints of what happened in the storyline's past. The movie will focus on the training of both Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), their past and their connection to each other.

The First Jedi Temple, which is expected to be on Ahch-To, will have a connection to what happened in the past. Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) will be busy training Rey, and the trailer reveals how “raw strength” was the reason he shut down the Jedi Order many years ago. This power is so great and terrifying that Luke is still concerned about it.

Did Ben or Luke himself unleash the raw Force years ago? The destructive consequence of that power seems to be the reason the Jedi Master went into a self-imposed exile.

As far as Kylo Ren is concerned, his journey continues to be complicated. After the murder in “The Force Awakens,” which he regretted soon after committing it, the character will now take on his mother. There is hesitation on Ben’s face as he fights the forces led by Leia (Carrie Fisher). The trailer shows him ready to take out a key Resistance ship in a space battle.

It looks like Kylo Ren will finally come around in the end, and it may be Rey who will help him cross over to the light side. Such a turn of events will be a great setup for the final film in the new trilogy.

The trailer also shows Rey being captured by the First Order. She has a destiny to fulfill, and Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) will torture her to compel her to achieve this said destiny.

Credit: Star Wars/ YouTube

