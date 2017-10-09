'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': 'A galaxy of offers, special events, and giveaways'

By @sachintrivedig on
'Star Wars'
A poster of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," directed by Rian Johnson. Star Wars/ Facebook

In a few hours the tickets for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” movie will be available for purchase. Coinciding with the launch of the ticket sales there will be a new trailer that will be released. There are a lot of viewing options and many free giveaways for early birds.

According to the official Star Wars website, fans have the opportunity to watch the film one day before the official release, by attending one of the three opening night events. On Dec. 14, fans can watch a double feature of “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi,” or the Opening Night fan event, or a marathon of all eight movies from the franchise.

There are also many collectable items that will be given away by select theatres for free for the fans who book their tickets early. IMAX at AMC is giving away exclusive prints by artist Dan Mumford every Sunday from Dec. 17 to Jan. 7. There will be a new print each week, and they will be given out till supplies last.

IMAX at Regal will give away exclusive collectable ticket featuring unique art. There will be new art each week for the first 500 guests. At Cinemark, Connections loyalty members can buy RealD 3D ticket “to unlock a free pair of 3D ‘Star Wars’ glasses.” Alamo Drafthouse has an advance ticketing promotion that allows fans to add exclusive “Last Jedi” collectibles, which include “all-‘Star Wars’ issue of Birth.Movies.Death, and three incredible Mondo-designed glasses.”

Fans who buy the tickets from Fandango will get a complimentary poster of the film. Fans can also buy gift cards and collectable items of the franchise from the Fandango Fan Shop. Fans who buy tickets from the Atom Tickets app or website have the option of seamlessly buying “Star Wars” merchandise and have it shipped to their homes.

Disneyland Resort too has joined all the action. Fans will be able to watch the trailer of the film on the big screen at the resort in Anaheim and other locations.

