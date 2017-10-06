'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Next Trailer, poster, and tickets

By @sachintrivedig on
'Star Wars'
A poster of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," directed by Rian Johnson. Star Wars/ Facebook

The new trailer of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” will reportedly be released by next week. Fans will also be able to buy advance tickets for the movie very soon.

It has been a while since the teaser of the upcoming movie was last released at the Star Wars Celebrations in Orlando. According to a new video by Mike Zeroh [see below] the next trailer will be released on Oct. 9 in the US.

The videos that have been released so far about the movie have been mostly focused on the heroes. It will be interesting to see if the upcoming trailer will put the spotlight on the villains in the First Order.

Just as there’s the mystery about why Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) chose to end the Jedi Order and go into seclusion, there’s also a lot of mystery about who Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) really is, how exactly the First Order was formed, and how Ben (Adam Driver) turned to the Dark side and became Kylo Ren.

The next trailer may shed more light on the plot of the film, as well as tease new scenes of the action sequences featured in the film. Coinciding with the trailer release will be the announcement of the start of the advance tickets sale.

The tickets sale will reportedly begin on the night of Oct. 9 in the US on sites like Fandango.com and MovieTickets.com. Readers should note that given the popularity of the film, there is a good chance that the websites may crash due to heavy traffic. That is what happened when tickets for “The Force Awakens” went on sale. Readers have the option of going over to the nearest movie theater and get the tickets from there.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is set to be released on Dec. 14 in Australia. The film has been directed by Rian Johnson.

Credit: Mike Zeroh/ YouTube

