'Star Wars Rebels' season 4 spoilers: Music tracks confirm major death

By @sachintrivedig on
'Star Wars Rebels'
A poster showing the villain Thrawn from the animation TV series "Star Wars Rebels" Season 3. Facebook/ Star Wars

There’s another confirmation of a major death in “Star Wars Rebels” season 4. A title of one of the tracks in the soundtrack of the next season teases the fate one of the major characters on the show. The following article contains spoilers.

According to a report by ComicBook, one of the soundtrack titles of the next season posted on composer Kevin Kiner’s website is “Kanan’s End Credits.” This is by far the clearest indication that Kanan (Voice by Freddie Prinze Jr.) will die in the next episode on the show.

The title of episode 10 of season 4 is “Jedi Night,” which in itself is a big hint that things will not go down well for Kanan. The plot of the episode involves the heroes making a daring rescue attempt to save Hera (Voice by Vanessa Marshall), who was captured by the Empire in the previous episode.

The synopsis of episode 11 teases the members of Ghost crew “reeling from a devastating loss.” The death of one of their own may be the traumatic event that will affect all of them.

Kanan has been a central figure of the Ghost crew. He is the mentor of the young Jedi Ezra Bridger (Voice by Taylor Gray), and in the past few episodes the show has been focusing on the romance between Kanan and Hera.

Despite the loss of Kana, the members of the Ghost crew will have to find a way to band together with a sense of purpose and resolve. The fight against the Empire will continue for a long time, and they will have to find a way to continue to fight.

It will be interesting to see who all will survive at the end of “Star Wars Rebels” season 4, as the surviving characters may have a role to play in the ongoing main saga in the movies. There are also chances of the characters appearing in spin-off movies, like Grand Admiral Thrawn (Voice by Lars Mikkelsen), a character that the fans want to see more of.

