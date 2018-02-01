'Star Wars Rebels' theory: Ezra's turn to the Dark side

“Star Wars Rebels” season 4 will mark the end of the popular animation series that started in 2014. Ezra’s (Voice by Taylor Gray) story appears to be heading for a spectacular close, with the Emperor taking a keen interest in the young Jedi. A new theory explores why Palpatine is interested in the boy, and what that means for the other characters like Darth Vader (Voice by James Earl Jones).

Ever since Ezra was tempted by characters like the Inquisitor (Voice by Jason Isaacs) or Maul (Voice by Sam Witwer), there has been a lot of talk in the fandom about whether or not the character will become a Sith, and if he will play an important role in the ongoing main saga that is shown in the movies.

A theory posted o ScreenRant looks at the possibility of Ezra turning to the Dark Side, and the Emperor using him as a potential candidate to replace Darth Vader. The report points out that Palpatine generally followed the principle of two- a master and an apprentice, but at the same time hedged his bets by always having a backup.

What can the fans expect the Emperor to do? According to another theory posted on DorkSideoftheForce website, Executive Producer Dave Filoni may be planning a nostalgic moment for the fans.

There is a moment in the original trilogy where the Emperor attempts to convert Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). In the presence of Darth Vader, Palpatine tempts the young Jedi to give in to his hatred, and slip down the dark path.

A similar moment may be featured in “Star Wars Rebels” season 4. Ezra may be made to stand in front of the Emperor, with Darth Vader on his side, and he may be tempted to join the Dark side. Since the TV series may not follow the same events of the movie, things may not go so well for the young Jedi.