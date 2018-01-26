'Star Wars Rebels' season 4: Dave Filoni on significance of Loth-Wolf

By @sachintrivedig on
'Star Wars Rebels'
A still from Disney animation series "Star Wars Rebels." Facebook/Star Wars Rebels

The Loth-wolf will have a big part to play in the plot of the remaining episodes of “Star Wars Rebels.” As proud animals that walk the planet Lothal, they have already helped the heroes escape from the Empire, but there’s more to them that Ezra (Voice by Taylor Gray) and Kanan (Voice by Freddie Prinze Jr.) will have to find out.

In a recent interview with Nerdist, Executive Producer Dave Filoni explained why it was personally important for him to focus on the Loth-wolf. The producer explained that one of the reasons for having wolves “as the avatar for this Force type character” was to give children another positive image of the wolf.

As far as the story of the show is concerned, Filoni said that the wolves represented something that is both dangerous as well as beneficial. It is up to the heroes to explore this duality and find out what that means.

Filoni said that there is a specific purpose in everything that the wolves do, and not all of it is benevolent. The Loth-wloves will be used on the show to further explain what the Force actually is. According to the producer, the purest form of the Force is nature giving birth to life and then destroying it. The wolf is being used in the show as a “vessel” to explain this cycle of life and death.

"But I think given the power of them, as an animal and an archetype, there needs to be a feeling of respect and a feeling of thought behind them," Filoni said.

Ezra and Kanan were the first to recognise that the Loth-wolves were an important part of their journey. Now, that they are back on the planet Lothal, the mystery of the wolves and their connection to the Force will finally be revealed.

