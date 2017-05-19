'Star Wars Rebels' season 4: 'Sad' to see the show end, says Tiya Sircar

By @sachintrivedig on
'Star Wars Rebels'
A poster of the character Sabine from the TV series "Star Wars Rebels." Facebook/ Star Wars Rebels

“Star Wars Rebels” season 4 will be the last chapter in the life of Ezra Bridger (Voice by Taylor Gray) and the crew of the ship Ghost. The news came as a bit of a shock to not only the fans, but also the voice actors involved in the project. In a new interview, Tiya Sircar (Sabine Wren) shared details about her reaction to the news, and also talked about the journey of her character so far.

“Shellshocked,” was the word that Sircar used when she first found out about her show ending, she told ComicBook.com.  The actress said that she feels “sad” about the show coming to an end soon, a sentiment that is shared by the fans as well. The actress did not expect this, and was “floored” when she found out.

A few people knew from the start that this was going to be the last season of the animation series. One of them was Executive Producer Dave Filoni. The cast members, however, weren’t told about it because this information was strictly given on a need to know basis, and the actors didn’t need to know, Sircar explained.

Sircar would have liked to play this role “indefinitely.” But, after she was able to digest the news, the only thing on her mind was how they were going to end it. The actress was clearly excited when she saw the “Rogue One” connection, and now hopes that her show goes out with “a bang.”

Sabine is a strong woman, a Mandalorian warrior who can handle herself in combat. Sircar hopes her character inspires young girls watching the show, and breaks the stereotypes in the minds of boys.

The next season of the show is supposed to air sometime this year, but the producers are yet to announce an exact release date. The premiere episode is expected to focus on the Mandalorian storyline.

