'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' spoilers: Another confirmation of a Jedi Force ghost

After the small tease in “Force Awakens,” “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is expected to bring back an old Jedi master in the form of a Force ghost. Previous leaks had suggested this possibility, and now, a new report confirms the appearance of a character from the original trilogy. The following article contains spoilers.

A cameo appearance of Yoda was expected in “Force Awakens,” too. However, that did not happen, and instead, fans were treated to familiar voices in the visions of Rey (Daisy Ridley).

According to a new video by Mike Zeroh, editor-in-chief of Making Star Wars Jason Ward has seen evidence of Yoda in the upcoming film. The evidence comes in the form of props for the character built in the creature shop of the production department. The report does not reveal what kind of props were built and if there was a puppet there. Readers should note that in the prequel trilogy, the character was created digitally.

Frank Oz, who has been a voice actor of Yoda, has said that he can’t talk about his role in the film, which is seen as another strong indicator that the character will have a cameo. Previous reports also indicated that the voice actor was in Pinewood Studios, presumably to record his lines for the film.

Despite all evidence, readers should note that the Yoda scenes supposed to appear in “Force Awakens” were evidently cut. So there is no guarantee that these new scenes will make it to the final version.

Leaked reports have suggested that Yoda will appear as a Force Ghost to Luke (Mark Hamill) or Rey, or it could be a vision for them together. The purpose of this scene, and the Jedi Master’s role in the plot, however, is still not clear.

Credit: Mike Zeroh/ YouTube