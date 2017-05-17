'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': ‘Leaked’ scene description of next trailer

Details about the next “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” trailer have reportedly leaked online. The details include scenes descriptions of some of the shots featured in the upcoming video. The fans will get to see the new video on 70mm IMAX theatres.

According to a new report by Mike Zeroh, a source in an IMAX theatre has revealed that the upcoming trailer was tested on the night of May 14. The fan also shared a few pictures of a reel that is supposedly of the yet to be released video.

With regards to the actual scenes in the trailer, Mike reveals that Luke (Mark Hamill) and Rey (Daisy Ridley) will have dialogues, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) swings his crossguard lightsaber violently at someone and there will be frontal shot of Leia’s (Carrie Fisher) face on the same ship she was seen in, in the teaser. The music is said to be having a dark tone.

Mike points out that this being a full trailer, the fans will get to learn a lot more about the story of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” The video is expected to be released at the D23 Disney event in July. The video will reportedly be released later in select IMAX theatres.

In another video, Mike shared more “leaked” scene descriptions of the upcoming trailer. According to the report, Luke will have dialogues, Leia will be seen operating some control panel, Finn (John Boyega) is seen in action and Poe (Oscar Isaac) is seen piloting in space, and taking down TIE fighters of the First Order.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is the continuing story of Rey and Kylo Ren. The two young characters are on a parallel journey, with one having fallen to the dark side of the Force and other training to be a Jedi.

Credit: Mike Zeroh/ YouTube