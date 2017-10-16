'Star Wars Rebels' season 4 premiere recap and review

“Star Wars Rebels” season 4 had a powerful start in the first two episodes. There wasn’t a dull moment, as Sabine (Voice by Tiya Sircar) and her forces battled the Empire on Mandalore. Here’s a recap of all the major events in the first two episodes.

The premiere episode began with Sabine and her team attempting a daring rescue of her father. But, they soon learn that the building they were attacking is empty; it was a trap that the Empire set. Fortunately for Sabine, her mother sent reinforcements to save her.

Among the Mandaloreans who come to save Sabine is Bo Katan. Fans of the franchise may remember Bo Katan from the “Clone Wars” animation series, in which she was a member of the Death Watch.

The Mandaloreans later find out where Sabine’s father is, and this time they finally manage to rescue him. Towards the end of the episodethe Empire tests a powerful new weapon that Sabine built during her days at the Academy. The weapon is capable of targeting Mandalorean armour, while the Stormtroopers in the target area remain unaffected.

The episodes of season 4 air back to back, starting with the first two episodes. So, the fans got to see how Sabine and the others deal with this new weapon.

Sabine and the others attack the building where the prototype of the weapon is kept. After encountering some problems, Sabine is able to change the settings of the weapon to target Stormtrooper armour. She is later faced with the choice of either destroying the weapon or using it to fight the Empire. Thanks to the wise words of Bo Katan, Sabine chooses to unite her people through love rather than fear.

The question of leadership was also finally resolved in the second episode of “Star Wars Rebels” season 4. Sabine convinced Bo Katan to wield the Darksaber, and unite all the clans.