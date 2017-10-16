'Star Wars Rebels' season 4 premiere recap and review

By @sachintrivedig on
'Star Wars Rebels'
A poster of the character Sabine from the TV series "Star Wars Rebels." Facebook/ Star Wars Rebels

“Star Wars Rebels” season 4 had a powerful start in the first two episodes. There wasn’t a dull moment, as Sabine (Voice by Tiya Sircar) and her forces battled the Empire on Mandalore. Here’s a recap of all the major events in the first two episodes.

The premiere episode began with Sabine and her team attempting a daring rescue of her father. But, they soon learn that the building they were attacking is empty; it was a trap that the Empire set. Fortunately for Sabine, her mother sent reinforcements to save her.

Among the Mandaloreans who come to save Sabine is Bo Katan. Fans of the franchise may remember Bo Katan from the “Clone Wars” animation series, in which she was a member of the Death Watch.

The Mandaloreans later find out where Sabine’s father is, and this time they finally manage to rescue him. Towards the end of the episodethe Empire tests a powerful new weapon that Sabine built during her days at the Academy. The weapon is capable of targeting Mandalorean armour, while the Stormtroopers in the target area remain unaffected.

The episodes of season 4 air back to back, starting with the first two episodes. So, the fans got to see how Sabine and the others deal with this new weapon.

Sabine and the others attack the building where the prototype of the weapon is kept. After encountering some problems, Sabine is able to change the settings of the weapon to target Stormtrooper armour. She is later faced with the choice of either destroying the weapon or using it to fight the Empire. Thanks to the wise words of Bo Katan, Sabine chooses to unite her people through love rather than fear.

The question of leadership was also finally resolved in the second episode of “Star Wars Rebels” season 4. Sabine convinced Bo Katan to wield the Darksaber, and unite all the clans.

Related
Join the Discussion
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
More Business
Victoria Police under fire for force used on 12-year-old boy’s arrest [VIDEO]
Trump talks about coming up with the word 'fake'
Anthem kneeling: Mike Pence explains leaving NFL game, receives praise from Trump
Trump administration's immigration policy wish list could derail deal to protect 'dreamers'
Australian Joshua James Baker held in Bali for allegedly carrying marijuana, antidepressant
Australian Joshua James Baker held in Bali for allegedly carrying marijuana, antidepressant
Donald Trump wives: Ivana jokes she's 'first lady'; Melania fires back
Donald Trump wives: Ivana jokes she's 'first lady'; Melania fires back
More News
Aussie Adam Gotsis has break out game for Denver Broncos
Chicago Bulls view Zach LaVine as new franchise player, will re-sign guard
Tianjin Open: Maria Sharapova wins her title since drug ban
Roger Federer dominates Rafael Nadal to win Shanghai Masters title
Jose Mourinho could be planning a move to PSG
Jose Mourinho could be planning a move to PSG
Colin Kaepernick ready to battle NFL owners, files grievance
Colin Kaepernick ready to battle NFL owners, files grievance
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Hasbro action figures reveal dialogues
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Liam Cunnigham teases details
Matt Smith reportedly returning for ‘Doctor Who’ Christmas Special
‘Outlander’ season 3: Sam Heughan’s take on Print Shop scene
'NCIS New Orleans' season 4 episode 4 spoilers: Gregorio gets spooked
'NCIS New Orleans' season 4 episode 4 spoilers [VIDEO]
Former Pussycat Dolls singer: Girl group was a prostitution ring
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car