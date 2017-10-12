'Star Wars Rebels' season 4: Some 'weird stuff' coming up

By @sachintrivedig on
'Star Wars Rebels'
A poster showing the villain Thrawn from the animation TV series "Star Wars Rebels" Season 3. Facebook/ Star Wars

“Star Wares Rebels” season 4 is the last chapter of the animation TV series. Creator and Executive Producer Dave Filoni appeared in a new video to talk about the journey so far, and what to expect on the show this year.

There will be some “weird stuff” on the show this year, Filoni teased in the video [see below]. The producer said that this was the best season they have worked on, and the fans will be particularly interested to know that there will be no filler episodes.

The “weird” things that Filoni refers to has to do with the imagery. The producer did not reveal too many details, but said that this will “echo” some of the things that they have done in the past. Filoni hopes that the fans will like what he and his team have created, and added that some of the fans are really accepting of the things that they have done in the past.

“Star Wars Rebels” has come a long way. The producers initially had the challenge of telling a story about a new set of character. “The Clone Wars” animation series had some of the characters that the fans were familiar with, but the new show had to make sure they were creating characters that the fans will really care about to stay with them throughout their journey. Filoni explained how they had to make sure that this journey was different from that of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill0, for example, but at the same time have the values of the franchise that George Lucas built.

Filoni said that everything that happens in “Star Wars Rebels” season 4 is something that has to happen. So, there will be things that the fans want to see happen and there will also be things that the fans don’t wish will happen.

Credit: Star Wars/ YouTube

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car