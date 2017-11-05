'Star Wars Rebels' season 4 episode 7 & 8: Hiding from Empire

By @sachintrivedig on
'Star Wars Rebels'
A still from Disney's animation TV series "Star Wars Rebels." Star Wars Rebels/ Facebook

There will be a cat and mouse game between the heroes and the Empire in episode 7 and 8 of “Star Wars Rebels” season 4. The preview video of the next two episodes tease how the Empire is just one step behind Ezra (Voice by Taylor Gray) and the others in Lothal.

After acquiring the details about the new TIE Defender, the heroes will find it difficult to escape the planet. Their only option is to find a way to communicate with the Alliance leaders and send the technical specifications of the new prototype.

The problem that the heroes will face in the next two episodes is that the Empire is just one step behind them. Lothal is in complete lock down, which makes it easier for the Empire to track down any detractors.

According to the synopsis of episode 7 a mysterious Imperial agent will be able to track the hidden base of the Rebels. A preview video of the next episode posted on YouTube shows the heroes coming under heavy attack. The only way to escape is by following the native animals of the planet.

The Loth-wolf will be back in the next episode. The mysterious animal hates the Empire, and has helped Ezra before. The heroes will rely on this animal once again.

A sneak peek scene from the next episode shows a conversation between Kanan (Voice by Freddie Prinze Jr.) and Hera (Voice by Vanessa Marshall). The Jedi will realise that it may be the will of the Force that keeps bringing them back to Lothal. He will stay back on the planet to find more answers.

Episode 8 of “Star Wars Rebels” season 4 will focus on the heroes attempting to contact the Rebel command. They will pirate a mining vehicle that has long range communication equipment, but the Empire will once again spoil their plans.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car