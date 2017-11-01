'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': DJ has a 'darker perspective'

DJ (Benicio Del Toro) is a new character being introduced in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” Disney will also be releasing a one-shot comic that is focused on him. An interview with one of the writers of this comic has been released online, which gives some insight about this mysterious new character.

The comic will tell the back story of DJ till the time of his introduction in the upcoming movie. It has been written by Ben Acker and Ben Blacker. In an interview with StarWars.com, Blacker shared some details about the new comic.

Blacker promised that the comic will help fans get some insight about DJ and his worldview, which is apparently “more complicated.” The new character created by Director/Writer Rian Johnson has a “darker perspective” than the characters that the fans are used to in the “Star Wars” universe, according to Blacker.

The character has been described as “crafty” and “mercenary.” He will be a scoundrel with his own agenda and self-interest, who may be interested in making a nice profit during this war between the Resistance and the First Order. Readers should note that the characters who have played such roles in the past are Han Solo (Harisson Ford) and Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams). Will DJ be able to capture the imagination of the fans the way the other characters did in the original trilogy?

The story in the comic takes place on a new planet that is featured in the upcoming movie. The fans will get to learn about how this new world works and other such details that will not be elaborated in the film. The Story Group also helped by suggesting new alien species and vehicles to make sure that the comic ties into the larger “Star Wars” universe.

The comic about DJ will be released on Jan. 31, 2018. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” will be released on Dec. 14 in Australia.