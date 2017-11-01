'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': DJ has a 'darker perspective'

By @sachintrivedig on
Benicio del Toro
Actor Benicio del Toro attends The National Board of Review Gala, held to honor the 2015 award winners, in the Manhattan borough of New York January 5, 2016. Reuters/Andrew Kelly

DJ (Benicio Del Toro) is a new character being introduced in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” Disney will also be releasing a one-shot comic that is focused on him. An interview with one of the writers of this comic has been released online, which gives some insight about this mysterious new character.

The comic will tell the back story of DJ till the time of his introduction in the upcoming movie. It has been written by Ben Acker and Ben Blacker. In an interview with StarWars.com, Blacker shared some details about the new comic.

Blacker promised that the comic will help fans get some insight about DJ and his worldview, which is apparently “more complicated.” The new character created by Director/Writer Rian Johnson has a “darker perspective” than the characters that the fans are used to in the “Star Wars” universe, according to Blacker.

The character has been described as “crafty” and “mercenary.” He will be a scoundrel with his own agenda and self-interest, who may be interested in making a nice profit during this war between the Resistance and the First Order. Readers should note that the characters who have played such roles in the past are Han Solo (Harisson Ford) and Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams). Will DJ be able to capture the imagination of the fans the way the other characters did in the original trilogy?

The story in the comic takes place on a new planet that is featured in the upcoming movie. The fans will get to learn about how this new world works and other such details that will not be elaborated in the film. The Story Group also helped by suggesting new alien species and vehicles to make sure that the comic ties into the larger “Star Wars” universe.  

The comic about DJ will be released on Jan. 31, 2018. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” will be released on Dec. 14 in Australia.

Related
Join the Discussion
World butter shortage: What it means for Melbourne's pastry community
Uber rival Taxify plans to launch services in Australia, promises good offers
Woolworths workers reportedly pushes for wage increases of $2 an hour
The last Holden: Australia's final locally made car rolls off production line
Woolworths sees good sales momentum, gains lead over Coles
Woolworths sees good sales momentum, gains lead over Coles
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
Halloween 2017: The Australian way to get into the spirit
More Business
Unearthed clip shows Trump kissing young woman, talking about ‘beautiful’ teenager
Easier citizenship test for wannabe Aussies after Senate rejects amendments
Melania Trump body double story divides the Internet
Donald Trump net worth: Forbes reveals why POTUS slips in rich list
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
More News
Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons live stream: Watch NBA online
Lewis Hamilton takes swipe at former teammate Nico Rosberg
DeAndre Jordan, Clippers fail to reach contract extension
Tiger Woods set to return in November after nine-month layoff
Cleveland Cavaliers hold emergency meeting to air out differences
Cleveland Cavaliers hold emergency meeting to air out differences
World Series 2017 live stream: Watch Dodgers vs Astros Game 6 online
World Series 2017 live stream: Watch Dodgers vs Astros Game 6 online
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
New ‘Star Wars’ comic will be about DJ
‘Outlander’ season 3: Producers share insight in new video
‘Doctor Who’ Dalek actor Nicholas Pegg fired over rude coded message
'General Hospital' Oct. 31 to Nov. 3 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Game of Thrones' season 8: New set reportedly erected near Titanic Studios
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Maisie Williams spotted in Belfast
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Nov. 1: Anna reveals that Nicola is pregnant
'Coronation Street' Nov. 1 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car