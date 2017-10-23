'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Rian Johnson comments on Dark Luke theory

By @sachintrivedig on
'Star Wars'
A poster of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," directed by Rian Johnson. Star Wars/ Facebook

Ever since the recent poster of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” showing Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) was released online, there have been fan theories about the Jedi Master turning to the Dark Side. In a recent interview, director Rian Johnson commented on the theories and talked about other aspects of the film.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson was asked about theories suggesting that Luke had gone over to the Dark Side. The director said that as a fan of the franchise for four decades, he understands the anticipation for the film and the need to come up with theories about the plot. Johnson said that he loves all of this, and he loves to know what the fans are thinking.

While filming, Johnson and his team decided to go back to the main island in Skellig Michael. The director admitted that it would have been more economical to use green screen to film the relevant scenes of the Jedi village, but he felt that the cost and effort of filming on location will be worth it.

“We got a feel, we got a vibe, we got a grounded kind of look that we never could have gotten on the greenscreen,” Johnson said.

The cast and crew certainly faced challenges on this particular set, especially with the 600-step flight of stairs up the mountain. Johnson didn’t find the climb too hard as he didn’t have any luggage, but added that it was certainly difficult for the crew members who had to carry all the equipment.  

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” will be released on Dec. 14 in Australia. Johnson was in the race to direct the final movie in the new trilogy, but JJ Abrams was later selected to helm “Episode 9.” 

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car