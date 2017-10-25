'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Snoke's throne room and more in video

By @sachintrivedig on
'Star Wars'
A poster of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," directed by Rian Johnson. Star Wars/ Facebook

A new behind-the-scenes video of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” has been released online. The video shows Director Rian Johnson and some of the cast and crew members working. One of the notable things in the video is the throne room set of Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis).

In a video posted on USA Today the fans get a behind-the scenes look at the throne room of Snoke. This presumably will be the place where the Supreme Leader will torture Rey (Daisy Ridley), as seen in the trailer.

The film will begin from right where “The Force Awakens” left off, on Ahch-To. Rey can be seen training to be a Jedi in the video. Another interesting thing to note is that almost all pictures and videos related to Luke (Mark Hamill) are from this planet. Will the Jedi Master continue to stay here in the film?

There is a scene of Finn (John Boyega) and Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran) impersonating First Order officers to infiltrate their ship/base. Johnson said that he was looking to pose the biggest challenge possible for the main heroes, and for Finn it was to back to the place from where he escaped. The director pointed how much courage it would have taken for the character to undertake this challenging mission.

The Millennium Falcon will be back in the sequel. An action sequence with this iconic ship and a few TIE fighters is also featured in the video.

The other action sequence featured in the video is of Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac). Johnson confirmed that Leia (Carrie Fisher) thinks of the dashing pilot as a potential leader in the Resistance. However, the director said that the character has to grow some more before he can take on the challenges of being a leader.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is slated to be released on Dec. 14 in Australia. 

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car