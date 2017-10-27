'Star Wars Rebels' season 4 episode 5 & 6: Thrawn is back

The preview videos and the synopsis of “Star Wars Rebels” season 4 episode 5 and 6 have been released online. The heroes will be back on the planet Lothal in the next one hour block of the show, and they will also encounter the main villain Thrawn (Voice by Lars Mikkelsen). The following article contains spoilers from the episodes that have aired so far.

The first video [see below] shows Hera (Voice by Vanessa Marshall) and Kanan (Voice by Freddie Prinze Jr.) back in Lothal. According to the synopsis of the episode, the planet is not the same as when the heroes where last here.

The Empire’s occupation has taken its toll on the citizens of Lothal. The town that Hera and Kanan visit is like a ghost town. Apart from the people who are forcefully conscripted to work in the factories, most of the others are in hiding.

In the video Kana says that everyone is afraid, and apparently they have a good reason to fear the Empire. He and Hera also hide quickly when two Stormtroopers patrol the area. When the two are together, they get intimate. Just before they kiss, they get a call that interrupts them.

The other video [see below] shows Thrawn arriving on an Imperial shuttle to inspect the progress on the TIE Defender program. This is just bad timing for the heroes because Sabine (Voice by Tiya Sircar) and Ezra (Voice by Taylor Gray) are busy stealing a TIE Defender just when the villain arrives.

The TV series is quickly racing towards the end, and there are no filler episodes this year. Just three more episodes will remain on the show after the next block airs.

“Star Wars Rebels” season 4 is the last chapter of the animation series. Disney will start work on another TV series after the current season ends.

Credit: Star Wars/ YouTube