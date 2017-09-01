'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' spoilers: Sequence of events revealed in Topps cards

The major events and scenes in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” have been teased in a list of titles of Topps Cards. The titles reveal the action sequences featured in the film, and other important scenes. The following article contains spoilers.

The list of titles of the cards relating to the movie posted on Topps website give a general idea about the structure and sequence of events in the upcoming film. The titles are “91 Rey’s Solitude, 92 General Leia Organa, 93 Rey and her Lightsaber, 94 On Crait, 95 Rushing to Attack, 96 Finn’s Recovery, 97 Poe Responds, 98 The Fury of Kylo Ren, 99 Shards of the Past, 100 Luke’s Grim Perspective, 101 Ski Speeder Assault, 102 Walkers Incoming, 103 The Resistance, 104 The Resistance X-wing, 105 The Resistance A-wing, 106 The Battle Commences, 107 Frigates Under Fire, 108 The Resistance Vs. The First Order, 109 The Millennium Falcon Flees, 110 Heroes United.”

The title related to Rey (Daisy Ridley) may be about her training on Ahch-To. Will Luke (Mark Hamill) make her train in solitude? The first battle between the Resistance and the First Order seems to be on the mineral rich planet of Crait.

Finn (John Boyega) will be seen recovering from his injuries. The Resistance seems to have scored a victory, thanks to Poe (Oscar Isaac). This will result in a furious response by Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

Two other major action sequences in the film will include a land attack with the new AT-M6, and a space battle with the Resistance X-Wings and A-Wings.

The Millennium Falcon may also be involved in the final battle against the First Order. The last card appears to be the final shot of “Star Wars: Last Jedi,” in which all the heroes get together to celebrate their victory.