'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' spoilers: Sequence of events revealed in Topps cards

By @sachintrivedig on
'Star Wars'
A poster of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," directed by Rian Johnson. Star Wars/ Facebook

The major events and scenes in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” have been teased in a list of titles of Topps Cards. The titles reveal the action sequences featured in the film, and other important scenes. The following article contains spoilers.

The list of titles of the cards relating to the movie posted on Topps website give a general idea about the structure and sequence of events in the upcoming film. The titles are “91 Rey’s Solitude, 92 General Leia Organa, 93 Rey and her Lightsaber, 94 On Crait, 95 Rushing to Attack, 96 Finn’s Recovery, 97 Poe Responds, 98 The Fury of Kylo Ren, 99 Shards of the Past, 100 Luke’s Grim Perspective, 101 Ski Speeder Assault, 102 Walkers Incoming, 103 The Resistance, 104 The Resistance X-wing, 105 The Resistance A-wing, 106 The Battle Commences, 107 Frigates Under Fire, 108 The Resistance Vs. The First Order, 109 The Millennium Falcon Flees, 110 Heroes United.”

The title related to Rey (Daisy Ridley) may be about her training on Ahch-To. Will Luke (Mark Hamill) make her train in solitude? The first battle between the Resistance and the First Order seems to be on the mineral rich planet of Crait.

Finn (John Boyega) will be seen recovering from his injuries. The Resistance seems to have scored a victory, thanks to Poe (Oscar Isaac). This will result in a furious response by Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

Two other major action sequences in the film will include a land attack with the new AT-M6, and a space battle with the Resistance X-Wings and A-Wings.

The Millennium Falcon may also be involved in the final battle against the First Order. The last card appears to be the final shot of “Star Wars: Last Jedi,” in which all the heroes get together to celebrate their victory.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
SA business owners expect unemployment rate to rise: survey
A look into an average Australian's pay packet
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
Western Sydney Airport to create more jobs than previously estimated
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
More Business
Anne, not Elizabeth or Charles, is the busiest royal of 2017
$33M Australian gov’t investment to boost disability and aged care sector workforce
Aussie households to be offered better, cheaper energy deals
'Flood watch Barbie': Melania in heels; Donald Trump on 'crowd size'
‘World’s number one anti-vaxxer’ Kent Heckenlively banned entry to Australia: Dutton
‘World’s number one anti-vaxxer’ Kent Heckenlively banned entry to Australia: Dutton
Ivanka Trump supports White House's decison to ditch Obama-era equal pay rule
Ivanka Trump supports White House's decison to ditch Obama-era equal pay rule
More News
Injured Isaiah Thomas vows to return as 'the same player'
Nick Kyrgios vs John Millman live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
2017 US Open: Roger Federer survives first round scare
Kyrie Irving Trade: Cavs ready to complete trade with late draft pick
Nick Kyrgios on 2017 US Open loss: 'I keep letting people down'
Nick Kyrgios on 2017 US Open loss: 'I keep letting people down'
Kyrie Irving Trade made official: Cavs, Celtics reach final agreement
Kyrie Irving Trade made official: Cavs, Celtics reach final agreement
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'Days of Our Lives' Aug. 31 to Sept. 1 spoilers
‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7: ‘Riverdale’ star cast
‘Poldark’ season 4: Men with beards wanted as extras
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Aug. 31 to Sept. 1 spoilers
'Outlander' season 3: Facing fire in Battle of Culloden; Pregnant Claire
‘Outlander’ season 3: Action sequence with Jamie teased
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Sept. 3: Phelan needs to decide about Andy
'Coronation Street' Sept. 3 spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car