'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': New posters and movie stills

Two new posters and stills of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” have surfaced online. The pictures provide some hints about the characters and events in the upcoming film.

The two posters can be seen at ComicBook. The first poster is something typical from the franchise. There are the two sides of the conflict: First Order and the Resistance, and right in the middle is the hero with an ignited lightsaber. The protagonist of the new trilogy is Rey (Daisy Ridley).

The second poster is much more interesting. Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) is kneeling with his crossguard lightsaber. He seems to have fixed his weapon, after it was struck in “Force Awakens.” The beam appears to be much more stable now after being repaired.

Standing right behind Kylo Ren are Snoke’s (Adam Driver) Praetorian Guards. Although the uniform of the guards is full red, there are minor distinctions that can be seen on the helmets and the kind of weapons each soldier carries. In the background of this poster Supreme Leader’s face looms over everyone else.

Meanwhile, a new set of stills from the movie have been posted on Entertainment Weekly. The first picture shows Rey interacting with Luke (Mark Hamill) near a stone hut that appears to be his home. Then there’s a shot of Finn (John Boyega) with the new character Rose (Kelly Marie Tran). There’s another picture of the Praetorian Guards in red and a behind-the-scenes picture that shows Carrie Fisher (Leia). Benicio Del Toro (DJ) can also be seen in one of the pictures.

A picture of Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) inside the Millennium Falcon shows a Prog, which is native to Ahch-To. It looks like some of these bird-like creatures will be leaving the planet in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” along with the heroes. The report also reveals that Rey will find out more about her history and family during her stay with the Jedi master.