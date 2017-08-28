'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' spoilers: Maz Kanata's small but significant role

With so much happening in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong’o) will not be seen too much. Yet, according to a new report, she will be playing an important role in the plot. The following article contains spoilers.

The main role of Maz this year is to introduce the Resistance to a “mysterious new ally,” Making Star Wars reports. After the destruction of her castle at Takodana, the character will be forced to go mobile. She will also be taking a more active part in the Underworld.

The people from the Resistance that she will be meeting in the sequel, according to the report, are Finn (John Boyega) and Rose (Kelly Marie Tran). The “mysterious ally” she will be introducing the heroes to will be DJ (Benicio Del Toro).

There’s still a lot of mystery surrounding this new character DJ. Very little has been revealed about him. The one clue from this report suggests that he’s a friend of Maz.

After the devastating loss the Resistance suffered in “Force Awakens,” they will need all the help they can get in order to take on the First Order. Even though the Star Killer base has been destroyed, it doesn’t mean the villains are vulnerable. Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) has a massive ship known as the Dreadnought.

How Maz’s friend DJ can help the Resistance deal with the First Order and their massive army is still unknown. With Del Toro’s involvement, the fans can expect this character to play a significant role, even if the character has a very limited screen time.

The main function of Maz, however, is to reveal how she got her hands on Luke’s (Mark Hamill) lightsaber. It isn’t clear if the flashback will be told from this character’s point of view, but some insight about what happened in the past should be revealed in the film.