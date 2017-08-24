'Star Wars Rebels': Story behind introduction of Thrawn

Thrawn is a very popular villain in “Star Wars Rebels.” The blue-skinned Chiss has made such an impact that he will be back for the final installment on the show, unlike the other villains who are no longer seen. A new video shows how the team behind the animation series brought the character into the TV series.

Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) was originally a character in the Expanded Universe novels. However, Disney made these books non-canon, and changed the name to Legends. That hasn’t stopped the producers and directors involved with the franchise from bringing in popular characters from these books.

In the video posted on Nerdist, Executive Producer Dave Filoni said that he had been talking about bringing Thrawn into the show for a long time. This introduction opened the door for the character to appear in other movies, books, and comics from the franchise.

In the introduction of Thrawn was also good news for the team working on the project. Senior Vice President Development Kiri Hart said that she loved the book trilogy in which the Chiss villain was featured even before she started working at Lucasfilm.

Senior Concept Designer Amy Beth Christenson is also a big fan of the book series, and has been a fan for a long time. She too was excited about working on a project that has a character from the books she loves so much.

When Timothy Zahn, author of “Star Wars: Thrawn,” was first told that the Chiss villain will be introduced in the animation series; he felt a range of emotions.

The Blu-ray of the third season of “Star Wars Rebels” will be released on Aug. 29. Fans can watch the additional content in the Blu-ray, such as interview with the team behind the series, while waiting for season 4.