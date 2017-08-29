'Star Wars Rebels': Behind-the-scenes video of Mon Mothma and more

By @sachintrivedig on
'Star Wars Rebels'
A still from Disney's animation TV series "Star Wars Rebels." Star Wars Rebels/ Facebook

Ahead of the “Star Wars Rebels” season 3 Blu-ray launch, a new behind-the-scenes video of Mon Mothma has been released online. Meanwhile, actor Vanessa Marshall shared her thoughts about seeing the Ghost ship in “Rogue One” and the possibility of a live-action film for her character Hera.

Mon Mothma (Voice by Genevieve O’Reilly) was one of the most important characters from the leadership of the Rebel Alliance introduced on the show. A behind-the-scenes video posted on the YouTube channel of SYFY-WIRE shows the fans a glimpse of how some of the scenes of the show were filmed.

The very first scene is that of Mon Mothma’s heroic entrance, in which she shows both strength and compassion. O’Reilly had to show these traits with only her voice. Executive Producer Dave Filoni was there in the studio that day to give the actresses pointers about what the scene was about and what they were looking for from her.

While the fans who have seen this character in a leadership position in the films, the show allowed the creators a little more time and room to let the audience get to know the character a little more in depth. The fans got to see what the character was really like, when she shared a drink with Hera (Voice by Vanessa Marshall). As leader of the Rebel Alliance, Mon Mothma has a lot of responsibilities, but she dreams about life as a pilot, flying across the galaxy and leaving her troubles behind.

Meanwhile, Marshall spoke about how excited she was when she saw the Ghost ship in “Rogue One,” in an interview with Comic Book Movie. Knowing that her character was alive until this timeline is exciting, as it opens up a lot of possibilities.

There have been many other spin-off movies planned in the “Star Wars” franchise, and if any of them are set in the timeline in which Hera is alive, there’s a good chance that the fans will get to see a live-action version of this popular character. Marshall is excited and willing to take up this role if such an opportunity were to present itself.

