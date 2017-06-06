'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' spoilers: Details about Supreme Leader Snoke's personal guards

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” will reportedly see the making of a new Empire. There have been many speculations over the past that since Darth Vader and the Emperor's death in “Return of the Jedi” another ruler and possibly another Empire will be introduced in the sequel. IN PHOTO: A man dressed as a Star Wars character poses at the cartoon fair "Vienna Comix" in Vienna October 4, 2014."Vienna Comix", one of Europe's largest cartoon fairs, takes place twice a year and is expected to attract thousands of fans from Austria and the neighbouring countries.

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” will reportedly see the making of a new Empire. There have been many speculations over the past that since Darth Vader and the Emperor's death in “Return of the Jedi” another ruler and possibly another Empire will be introduced in the sequel. IN PHOTO: A man dressed as a Star Wars character poses at the cartoon fair "Vienna Comix" in Vienna October 4, 2014."Vienna Comix", one of Europe's largest cartoon fairs, takes place twice a year and is expected to attract thousands of fans from Austria and the neighbouring countries. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” will introduce Supreme Leader Snoke’s personal guards. Just as the previous Emperor had a special unit in red serving as his personal security, the leader of the First Order will also get special soldiers. However, there will be difference in these Elite Praetorian guards. The following article contains spoilers.

According to a report by Making Star Wars, Snoke (Andy Serkis) has around six to eight personal guards. They are similar to the Royal Guards of Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), but there is a difference. Instead of a standard uniform and weapons, each guard is different.

Snoke’s new guards are called Elite Praetorian Guards. Each soldier has a different weapon. From nunchucks to double-bladed fighting sticks, the fans will get to see a lot of variety. The weapons will have some sci-fi additions to them like an electric field.

Apart from the weapons, they also have personalised helmets and fabric ornamentation. The only elements of their uniform that are similar are the chest and arms armour pieces. They also have red boots.

The report includes a sketch of one of these Elite Praetorian Guards. The soldier has a halberd-type weapon with an electric field. The weapon is similar to the one used by the Executioner Stormtrooper in “Forces Awakens,” who the fans called TR-8R.

Just as Kylo Ren’s (Adam Driver) Cross Guard lightsaber feels unstable rather than a straight, elegant beam, the electric field on the weapons of the Elite Praetorian Guards also feels fiery, with sparks flying past their shoulders.

Snoke’s personal guards will not be seen just in their standing duties in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” There is apparently an action sequence with these soldiers. The leader of the First Order will reportedly be dressed in golden robes, and will be seen in his “palace.” More details about the villains may be revealed when the next trailer of the film is released online.