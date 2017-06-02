'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' spoilers: Another Darth Vader suit piece; Reason for Sith Lord references

Actors Portraying Darth Vader And Storm Troopers
Actors portraying Darth Vader and Storm Troopers arrive for the UK premiere of the Star Wars film Revenge of the Sith in London Reuters

There will be more Darth Vader references in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” according to a new report. The producers are reportedly trying to build up the Sith Lord’s presence in the new trilogy for a reason. The fans will now get to see another piece of the suit of the character in the upcoming film. The following article contains spoilers.

After seeing the mangled remains of the Darth Vader helmet in “The Force Awakens,” the fans will now get to see the chest panel of the Sith Lord’s suit in the sequel, according to a report by Mike Zeroh. Apart from the helmet there were many references of the character in the JJ Abrams film, especially by Rey (Daisy Ridley), who provokes Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) by saying he will never be as powerful, and mostly by Kylo Ren, who is the grandson of the character from his mother’s side.

Similarly, there is said to be more references of Darth Vader in the upcoming film. The fans will apparently get to see the chest panel of the Sith Lord’s suit in the film in the form of another relic. The prop is said to have been developed at the Pinewood Studios in the UK. 

There is reportedly a reason why Disney wants to increase the presence of Darth Vader in each new movie of the new trilogy. The character is said to have a big impact on at least one of the central characters. This could be either Rey or Kylo Ren. 

There are also reports suggesting the Sith Lord will make an appearance as a Force Ghost to either Rey or Kylo Ren, or both. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is expected to give some background details about why Luke (Mark Hamill) abandoned the Jedi Order he was building, and shed some light on the childhood of Rey and Ben Solo.

Credit: Mike Zeroh/ YouTube

