'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': New city and character details teased

Official details about “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” are slowly being released online. Starting with the name of a new city and details about Benicio Del Toro’s character, the mysteries of the plot, events and locations are being unraveled for the fans.

In its coverage of the upcoming movie; Vanity Fair released a set of images, giving the fans a first glimpse of the film. Among the pictures was one that focused on the extras playing the roles of affluent citizens of the new city in the factious universe. The name of the city is revealed to be Canto Bight.

It is not clear on which planet the city Canto Bight is located on. However, it will play an important part in the movie, as Resistance soldiers Finn (John Boyega), Poe (Oscar Isaac) and Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) travel to this location sometime during the film.

In an interview with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert posted on YouTube, Isaac revealed that a large amount of work he got to do for the upcoming film was with the late Carrie Fisher (Leia). The actor revealed that one of the first scenes he got to film with the actress involved him walking up to her and telling her something upsetting. Poe gets slapped in this scene.

The other big revelation about the film is about the character played by Del Toro. The name of the character has been revealed to be DJ, and he is being described as an “unscrupulous drifter.”

Laura Dern’s character’s name has been revealed to be Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo. Apart from the picture of the actress in her costume and the name reveal, no other details have been released about this new character.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is slated to be released on 14 Dec, in Australia. The first trailer has already been released online.

Credit: Star Wars/ YouTube