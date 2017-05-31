'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Fans concerned about plot not being mapped out beforehand

Rian Johnson wrote the script of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” on a dedicated MacBook Air that was never connected to the internet. However, when filming began, plot leaks and pictures from the set started to surface online. Some of the fans are now concerned about the plot of the new trilogy not being mapped out before hand and recycling of same elements.

The fan concerns began after Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy revealed that the while story of the trilogy wasn’t mapped out before hand. The intention was to give each new director the creative freedom to chart the course of the plot. Johnson also confirmed that he wasn’t presented with a fully mapped out story, even though there were initial discussion about where the story will eventually lead to.

When one of the fans raised concerns with this approach, Johnson tried to placate the fans by explaining that they are not building the story right there on the set, as the filming progresses. Everything for the film is planned carefully well before hand, however it will only be for that specific movie and not the entire trilogy. That means the director of the final film has to plan how the story ends.

While some of the fans were concerned with the plot of the trilogy not being mapped out, Johnson feels this is a good approach as each new movie will be a chapter in the story and essentially a reaction to the events of the movie that came before. Thus the plot of the whole trilogy will emerge organically.

Johnson also later added that “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is not some derivative. Some of the fans were concerned about the recycling of the same plot points. The director felt that he has addressed this issue the best way he could- by working hard on the film for the past three years.

I wrote on a dedicated macbook air that had never connected to the internet. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 30, 2017

Nope — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 29, 2017

I’m sure they talked about where it might go early on, but when they came to me there was no mapped story presented beyond TFA. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 29, 2017

We’re all going to get through this together, Jenny. _ — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 29, 2017

Well, we're not improving it all on set. It is very carefully planned, but one piece at a time, each building off the previous movie. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 29, 2017

I actually think it's pretty cool. Each chapter is a reaction to one that came before it, the shape of the whole organically develops. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 30, 2017

I can see you're concerned. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 30, 2017

Yes. And if you look on Youtube, Reddit, Jedi Council Forums, Star Wars News Net, iMDB before it went down, and any other site of discourse — Concerned Fan (@ConcernedFan10) May 30, 2017

among Star Wars fans, there are many, many others who feel the same way, and by far the biggest concern is too much recycling of plot points — Concerned Fan (@ConcernedFan10) May 30, 2017

and imagery. At this extent, it's not a few contrarians, it's legitimate, widespread critique. — Concerned Fan (@ConcernedFan10) May 30, 2017

Any chance you could address these concerns in a meaningful way, without dismissing the issue? — Concerned Fan (@ConcernedFan10) May 30, 2017

I've addressed it the only way I possibly can - by spending the past three years of my life making a film I do not think is derivative. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 30, 2017