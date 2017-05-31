'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Fans concerned about plot not being mapped out beforehand

By @sachintrivedig on
'Star Wars'
A poster of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," directed by Rian Johnson. Star Wars/ Facebook

Rian Johnson wrote the script of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” on a dedicated MacBook Air that was never connected to the internet. However, when filming began, plot leaks and pictures from the set started to surface online. Some of the fans are now concerned about the plot of the new trilogy not being mapped out before hand and recycling of same elements.

The fan concerns began after Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy revealed that the while story of the trilogy wasn’t mapped out before hand. The intention was to give each new director the creative freedom to chart the course of the plot. Johnson also confirmed that he wasn’t presented with a fully mapped out story, even though there were initial discussion about where the story will eventually lead to.

When one of the fans raised concerns with this approach, Johnson tried to placate the fans by explaining that they are not building the story right there on the set, as the filming progresses. Everything for the film is planned carefully well before hand, however it will only be for that specific movie and not the entire trilogy. That means the director of the final film has to plan how the story ends.

While some of the fans were concerned with the plot of the trilogy not being mapped out, Johnson feels this is a good approach as each new movie will be a chapter in the story and essentially a reaction to the events of the movie that came before. Thus the plot of the whole trilogy will emerge organically.

Johnson also later added that “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is not some derivative. Some of the fans were concerned about the recycling of the same plot points. The director felt that he has addressed this issue the best way he could- by working hard on the film for the past three years.

 

