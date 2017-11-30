'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Snoke is 'darker' than Palpatine

By @sachintrivedig on
'Star Wars'
A poster of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," directed by Rian Johnson. Star Wars/ Facebook

Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) continues to be the big baddie in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” but very little is known about this mysterious character. In a recent interview, Serkis teased some details about his character, and compared the leader of the First Order with the Emperor. The following article contains minor spoilers.

In an interview with Empire Online, Serkis revealed that Snoke is “way darker than Palpatine.” The tyrannical Emperor was the main villain in the first two trilogies from the franchise, and he was both powerful and formidable. The leader of the First order may not have the political and military power of the former Empire, but its leader is an interesting character.

“He’s riddled with this osteoporosis so his body's twisted, like a corkscrew,” Serkis teased about his character. Given the extent of the bodily damage that Snoke has endured, there’s “a bizarre vulnerability about him.” The character is also full of intense hate, Serkis revealed.

As far as the use of the Force is concerned, Snoke is certainly not a Sith, Serkis confirmed. Yet, the character taps into the Dark Side. The actor didn’t want to give away too much about his character, but promised that this film will begin to shed more light on this aspect of his character.

The report also includes a new picture of the character in his golden robes, sitting in his throne room. The trailers of the film indicate that this is where Snoke will torture Rey (Daisy Ridley). The character was only shown through his holographic image in “The Force Awakens,” and this will be the first time that the fans will see the leader of the First Order in the flesh.

Meanwhile, Topps has started releasing new cards of characters from the upcoming film. The card that is currently on sale is that of Resistance pilot C’AI Threnalli.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is slated to be released on Dec. 14 in Australia. H film has been directed by Rian Johnson. 

