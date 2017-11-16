'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': More details about casino city from book

By @sachintrivedig on
'Star Wars'
A poster of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," directed by Rian Johnson. Star Wars/ Facebook

Canto Bight is the new city that is being introduced in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” An excerpt from an upcoming book from the franchise gives the fans a closer look at what to expect in this city. Meanwhile, a new poster of the film has been released online, which shows a key action sequence on the planet Ahch-To.

The casino city will not be just for the rich and famous of the galaxy. There will be a few luck people who will also get to experience all the fun there. An excerpt of the upcoming book “Rules of the Game” by Saladin Ahmed posted on Nerdist tells the story of Kedpin Shoklop and his trip to the city.

The book will reveal details about opulent buildings and lifestyle in the casino city, and the fans will also get to understand the kind of characters who dwell in Canto Bight. While there is a lot of fun to be had there, there are also some shady deals that happen.

The casino city may not be a big part of the plot in the upcoming film, but the visual spectacles it offers can be a welcome distraction from the hectic pace of the main story. There may also be a good musical score for the fans to enjoy.

Meanwhile, a new poster of the upcoming film posted online [see below] shows a major action sequence on the planet Ahch-To. The First Order is already tracking the movements of the Resistance, and it looks like Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) will lead a strike force to the planet. There he will duel against Rey (Daisy Ridley), the poster shows.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” will be released on Dec. 14 in Australia. The film has been directed by Rian Johnson. The plot will focus on what Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) has been doing on Ahch-To all this time, and the continued war against the First Order.

Credit: Dolby Cinema/ Twitter

