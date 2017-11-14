'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' spoilers: Luke Skywalker's article featured in game

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is the continuing saga of a story that began decades ago. Since Disney has other products from the franchise that are all part of the same world, there are bound to be some crossovers. A new report reveals an object belonging to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) appearing in “Battlefront 2” video game. The following article contains minor spoilers.

According to a report by MakingStarWars, a compass that belongs to Luke will be featured in the campaign mode of the game. The Jedi Master is part of the story in the game, and since this is all canon it will connect to the new movie trilogy as well.

It is not clear how significant Luke’s compass will be in the game or if it will appear in the upcoming film. A snapshot from the campaign mode shows someone asking the Jedi Master to part with the compass.

Old relics may be an important part of the story in the new trilogy. The fans have already seen the mangled remains of Darth Vader’s helmet, and Luke’s lightsaber was certainly important in the film.

The blue lightsaber will continue to be important in the sequel, as Rey (Daisy Ridley) will begin to use it to learn the ways of the Jedi. Will there be other objects from the past that will come up in the films?

There is a sentimental value attached to old relics for characters like Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), but the blue lightsaber particularly may be more significant.

More details about Luke’s compass may be known while playing the game. There have been no indications about the compass appearing in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” The film I set to be released on Dec. 14 in Australia. The plot will focus on the continued war between the Resistance and the First Order.