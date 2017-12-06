'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Rian Johnson deleted his favourite scenes

By @sachintrivedig on
'Star Wars'
A poster of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," directed by Rian Johnson. Star Wars/ Facebook

There will be some really exciting scenes in the Blu-ray of “Star Wars; The Last Jedi.” Director Rian Johnson has confirmed that he had to delete some his favourite scenes in the film and put it in the extras in the Blu-ray because the original version of the film was three hours long.

In an interview with Collider, Johnson said that the first cut of the film was “well over three hours long.” During the editing phase they had to cut it down to about two and a half hours. That means many of the scenes will now be available only in the Blu-ray.

“A lot of the good stuff came out in the edit,” Johnson said. Apart from the director’s cut, which will be hitting the theatres across the globe this month, the director also reviewed the deleted scenes that will be a part of the Blu-ray, which will be released a few months later.

What makes the wait for the Blu-ray exciting is Johnson’s admission that some of his favourite scenes ended up being featured in the Blu-ray rather than the movie that will be released in the theatres. The director doesn’t have any regrets about the changes that he had to make because ultimately what the fans are going to see this month is something that the director personally put together. He felt that the two and a half hour long movie is “much better.”

“You can watch the deleted scenes on their own,” Johnson said. The director felt that this is the best way to watch them. He said that despite the fact that he loves some of these scenes; they were removed for a reason.

The first movie in the new trilogy- “The Force Awakens”- is two hours and 16 minutes in length. By comparison, the sequel is a little longer even after the cuts. 

Related
Join the Discussion
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
Increased job opportunities in Australia amid rush to hire workers before Christmas
Elon Musk fulfills promise to build SA's lithium-ion battery in 100 days
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
More Business
Senate passes same-sex marriage bill in Australia
South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters crowned Miss Universe 2017
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wedding: Kensington Palace announces venue
Werribee man, 20, arrested over alleged New Year’s Eve terrorism plot
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Bosnian Croat war criminal Slobodan Praljak drinks poison in court, dies [VIDEO]
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
Victoria passes euthanasia bill, becomes first Australian state to legalise assisted dying
More News
Russia banned from Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics for anti-doping rules manipulation
NBA Trade News: Lakers plan to be very active ahead of deadline
Max Holloway calls out Conor McGregor, wants rematch
2017 Ashes: Australia captain Steve Smith slammed for 'inexplicable decision'
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to miss at least two weeks
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to miss at least two weeks
2017 Ashes: Australia claim 2-0 lead with Adelaide Test victory
2017 Ashes: Australia claim 2-0 lead with Adelaide Test victory
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi”: 3 hours long first cut
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Liam Cunningham promises ‘fantastic finish’
‘Outlander’ season 3: Lotte Verbeek on playing ‘totally nuts’ character
Disney-Fox deal could reportedly come as soon as next week
New 'Deadpool 2' promo video offers tattoos to fans in Brazil
‘Deadpool 2’ team heading to Brazil Comic Con
3 fast facts about Eminem's new 'Revival' album [VIDEOS]
3 fast facts about Eminem's new 'Revival' album
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car