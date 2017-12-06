'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Rian Johnson deleted his favourite scenes

There will be some really exciting scenes in the Blu-ray of “Star Wars; The Last Jedi.” Director Rian Johnson has confirmed that he had to delete some his favourite scenes in the film and put it in the extras in the Blu-ray because the original version of the film was three hours long.

In an interview with Collider, Johnson said that the first cut of the film was “well over three hours long.” During the editing phase they had to cut it down to about two and a half hours. That means many of the scenes will now be available only in the Blu-ray.

“A lot of the good stuff came out in the edit,” Johnson said. Apart from the director’s cut, which will be hitting the theatres across the globe this month, the director also reviewed the deleted scenes that will be a part of the Blu-ray, which will be released a few months later.

What makes the wait for the Blu-ray exciting is Johnson’s admission that some of his favourite scenes ended up being featured in the Blu-ray rather than the movie that will be released in the theatres. The director doesn’t have any regrets about the changes that he had to make because ultimately what the fans are going to see this month is something that the director personally put together. He felt that the two and a half hour long movie is “much better.”

“You can watch the deleted scenes on their own,” Johnson said. The director felt that this is the best way to watch them. He said that despite the fact that he loves some of these scenes; they were removed for a reason.

The first movie in the new trilogy- “The Force Awakens”- is two hours and 16 minutes in length. By comparison, the sequel is a little longer even after the cuts.