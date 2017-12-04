'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': New international trailer and training featurette

A new trailer of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and a training featurette showing Daisy Ridley (Rey) practicing for a lightsaber duel have surfaced online. The trailer shows some new footage in the casino city Canto Bight.

The main focus of the next film in the new trilogy will be about Rey training to be a Jedi, and the back story about why Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) went to Ahch-To all those years ago. A new trailer of the film for the Chinese market posted on YouTube shows Rey entering the first Jedi Temple, which is located on Ahch-To. There are familiar training scenes, and towards the end there is new footage of Canto Bight.

Canto Bight is the casino city that is visited by the wealthy individuals in the galaxy. The new footage towards the end of the video shows the heroes riding the new alien creature Fathiers. The Fathiers will be used to break into one of the casinos in the city. The trailer also shows some additional footage from the Battle of Crait, which will be fought between the Resistance and the First Order.

Meanwhile, a new featurette has also been released online [see below]. The video shows Ridley practicing with her staff first, and then with a lightsaber prop. Director Rian Johnson revealed that in this scene Rey will start practicing with her staff, but she will later realise that she has Luke’s lightsaber with her that she can use. She then makes the switch to the Jedi weapon and continues practicing.

The fans also get to see Gwendoline Christie (Captain Phasma), Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) and John Boyega (Finn) practicing for the fight sequences with stunt trainers. The actors explained how challenging it was for them to practice for the action sequences in the film.

Credit: Star Wars/ YouTube