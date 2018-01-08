'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Possible release date of DVD and Blu-ray

By @sachintrivedig on
'Star Wars'
A poster of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," directed by Rian Johnson. Star Wars/ Facebook

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is a big hit at the Box Office, and the film is still growing strong in theaters across the globe. Now, the fans look forward to the DVD, Blu-ray and the 4K UHD release, which is expected to include some unseen footage and deleted scenes of the movie that was cut in the post production phase.

The wait will not be a long one, according to a report by The Digital Bits. The tentative release date of the DVD, Blu-ray and the 4K UHD is March 27. The report notes that this date can be changed, but the shift may be by just a few days. Disney or Lucasfilm are yet to make an official announcement in this regard.

There will be 20 minutes of additional content that the fans can enjoy. The deleted scenes could shed more light on the future of the Jedi and the First Order. The report suggests that the first trailer of the upcoming film “Solo: A Star Wars Story” may also be included.

The other movies that have a DVD, Blu-ray release in March include “The Man who Invented Christmas,” “Wonder Wheel,” and “The Clapper.”

The plot of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” focuses on the protagonist Rey (Daisy Ridley) taking her first steps in becoming a Jedi under the guidance of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). The Jedi Master will be concerned about the raw power of his young apprentice. Meanwhile the Resistance under the leadership of General Leia (Carrie Fisher) will prepare to take on the might of the First Order.

Preparations are underway for the production of the final film in the new trilogy “Star Wars: Episode 9.” The stand alone film “Solo: A Star Wars Story” has been directed by Ron Howard and it will hit theaters on May 24 in Australia. 

