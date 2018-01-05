'Star Wars: Episode 9': Rey's parents can be connected to major characters

“Star Wars: Episode 9” may once again dwell on the question of Rey’s (Daisy Ridley) parents. In a recent interview, Rian Johnson revealed that nothing is set in stone as far as Rey’s parents are concerned. So, the director of the final film in the new trilogy will have the final say about the background of the protagonist.

Johnson had previously promised that his film would reveal the identity of Rey’s parents, and indeed “The Last Jedi” laid to rest theories about the new hero’s connection to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) or Han Solo (Harrison Ford), or did it? In an interview with The Huffington Post, Johnson said that “anything’s still open” in the next film.

J.J. Abrams will be directing the next film, Johnson pointed out. So, the final decision about exploring new details and angles about Rey’s background will be Abrams’ decision.

Johnson had previously emphasised that Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) wasn’t lying when he said that Rey’s parents weren’t really special. The parents were junk dealers who sold their daughter. So, Rey will have to find a place for herself in the galaxy, all on her own.

The director explained that this would have been the most difficult thing for Rey to hear at that moment, especially since she has been trying to find a place to fit in. Kylo Ren used this piece of knowledge to his advantage by trying to make Rey feel more insecure, making her more susceptible to join Kylo Ren.

If Abrams were to begin with the premise that Kylo Ren is right, then there’s still one way to make the back story a little interesting. Rey’s parents may be junk dealers, but they may still be connected to important characters like Luke or Han or other popular characters. What route Abrams will choose to tell this story remains to be seen.