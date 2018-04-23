'Star Wars: Episode 9': Rose may get a bigger role

Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) will reportedly be back in “Star Wars: Episode 9," and the character will apparently have a bigger role to play in the film. The cast members of the upcoming film will begin their training next month, and Tran is said to be getting some extensive work during this period.

In “The Last Jedi,” Rose played an important role in Finn’s (John Boyega) storyline, with the character emerging as a potential love interest to the former Stormtrooper. According to a report by Mike Zeroh [see below], Rose will be getting a bigger role in the upcoming film.

Tran is said to be in for extensive training in the next month, which suggests that she will have to be prepared from some really exhausting days on the set in the coming months. Since the character is a part of the Resistance, it looks like she will be involved in yet another massive action sequence.

With some of the major characters on both sides dead, the role and screen time of some of the existing characters may be enhanced. There will also be a set of new characters that will be introduced in the upcoming film.

Although Rose will be getting a bigger role in the upcoming film, readers should note that Daisy Ridley (Rey) will be working extensively with Boyega this time around. This means that the potential love story of these two lead characters may finally be told in the film.

If Rey and Finn romance will come into focus, where does this leave Rose? With the extensive physical training for Tran it is possible that her character may sacrifice herself in the film in a big action sequence.

Principal photography for “Star Wars: Episode 9” is expected to begin by the end of July. The film is set to be released on Dec. 20, 2019 in the US.

Credit: Mike Zeroh/ YouTube