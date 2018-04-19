'Star Wars: Episode 9': New location suggests another planet

By @sachintrivedig on
'Star Wars'
A poster of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," directed by Rian Johnson. Star Wars/ Facebook

A new location has reportedly been added by the scouting team of “Star Wars: Episode 9.” The upcoming film is expected to take the story to the Outer Rim of the galaxy, and the new filming location could be standing in for a new planet there.

According to a new report by Mike Zeroh on YouTube [see below], the scouting team of the upcoming film is currently exploring Yosemite national park in California. The report notes that this is a beautiful location, full of mountains and greenery, an ideal location for a new planet.

The plot of the final movie will focus on the Resistance, having rebuilt its forces to take on the First Order. Mike suggests that the new location could be shown to be a new planet in the Outer Rim or even in the Unknown Regions that are unexplored in the galaxy.

The report notes that Snoke (Andy Serkis) was interested in finding out the truth of the Force, and the secrets may lie in the Unknown Regions. The animation series “Star Wars Rebels” has also teased that there is a lot more about the mysterious Force that can be explored to gain limitless powers,

While the tyrants of the galaxy head to the Unknown Regions to gain more knowledge and power, Rey (Daisy Ridley) and the Resistance may also head there to stop the First Order. “The Last Jedi” promised the rise of the Resistance once again, and the best place for that to happen is in the Outer Rim, where Liea (Carrie Fisher) still has some support.

Details about which of the filming locations that are currently being scouted will make it to the movie remains to be seen. More details about the locations will be revealed when the cameras start rolling for “Star Wars: Episode 9.”

Credit: Mike Zeroh/ YouTube

