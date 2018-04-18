'Star Wars: Episode 9' to get first female second unit director

By @sachintrivedig on
'Star Wars'
A poster of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," directed by Rian Johnson. Star Wars/ Facebook

Things are beginning to fall in place for “Star Wars: Episode 9.” Victoria Mahoney joins the franchise as the first female to take on the role of second unit director for the upcoming film. JJ Abrams will be at the helm this time around as the journey of Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) comes to an end.

Ava DuVernay, who has made a name for herself with movies like “Selma” and “Queen Sugar,” shared the big news online [see below]. The picture shows Mahoney posing for the photograph with Abrams.

Mahoney confirmed the news too [see below]. She thanked DuVernay and Abrams for getting this big opportunity. “This one's for the outliers, dreaming big--in small corners of the Earth” she wrote and added a famous dialogue from the franchise –“May the Force be with You.”

The new movies, TV shows and stories from the franchise appear to be very conscious about promoting gender equality. Rey has already become a popular character from the movies, and characters like Hera Syndulla (Voice by Vanessa Marshall) and Sabine Wren (Voice by Tiya Sircar) from the animation TV series have also been well liked by the fans. Now it looks like Disney and Lucasfilm are taking gender equality beyond the characters on screen to actual positions for women to tell these stories.

The script of the film is ready, and now with the second unit director selected; the film is ready for the principal photography. The cameras are expected to start rolling for the movie some time in either June or July. Abrams may make the announcement about the start of filming online.

“Star Wars: Episode 9 is set to be released on Dec. 20, 2019 in the US. The Producers are yet to announce an exact release date for Australia.

Credit: Ava DuVernay/ Twitter

Related
Join the Discussion
IKEA expansion plans set to create new jobs in Australia
Red Lea Chickens enters voluntary administration after 60 years in business
Australian apparel brand Sambag to close its first store
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
Australian startup Sendle offers guaranteed lower price for national parcel sending
Australian startup Sendle offers guaranteed lower price for national parcel sending
Over 1000 homes in Melbourne, Sydney connect to fibre-to-the-curb NBN service
Over 1000 homes in Melbourne, Sydney connect to fibre-to-the-curb NBN service
More Business
Prince Charles and Camilla arrive in Brisbane for Australian tour
'Gift from Stephen': Homeless people enjoy special Easter meal from Hawking family
Zuckerberg fires back at Apple CEO Tim Cook’s Facebook criticism
6 Melbourne police officers filmed beating, humiliating pensioner might face suspension
‘Affluenza’ teen Ethan Couch released after two years from jail
‘Affluenza’ teen Ethan Couch released after two years from jail
Twin sisters with chronic OCD found dead after suspected suicide pact
Twin sisters with chronic OCD found dead after suspected suicide pact
More News
2018 NBA Playoffs schedule, bracket, matchups
2018 Commonwealth Games: Kathryn Mitchell captures javelin gold medal
Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA online
Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz live stream: Watch NBA online
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
Warriors vs Spurs Game 2 live stream: Watch NBA online
NBA Playoffs 2018 first round results: Cavs start losing, Celtics win in OT
NBA Playoffs 2018: Cavs lose game 1, Celtics win OT
More Sports
'Chrono Trigger' PC port patch to add original graphics after fan furor
'Fortnite Battle Royale' ditches invites, now available for iOS
New PS4 games for April 2018: 'God of War' and more
Cutting calorie consumption by 15 percent for two years slows down ageing
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
More Life
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Negan prepares for Rick
‘Supernatural’ 13x18: ‘Bring ‘em Back Alive’ brings back Gabriel’s grace and humour
‘Outlander’ season 4: Pictures of Frasers Ridge
'Grey's Anatomy' season 14, episode 20 'Judgment Day' spoilers
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 19 ‘Outside the Lines’ spoilers
'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 9 episode 19 spoilers
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Friday the 13th: Toyah suspects Simon of stealing
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Friday the 13th
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car