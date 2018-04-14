'Star Wars: Episode 9': Luke Skywalker may not return as Force Ghost

Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) is expected to return as a Force Ghost in “Star Wars: Episode 9,” however, Hamill isn’t sure he wants to return. In a recent interview the actor spoke about the events in the movies and in real life that have had a profound influence on his decision on returning one last time.

In an interview with GamesRadar, Hamill pointed out that there is a sense of closure when it comes to Luke’s storyline. This means that there is no compelling reason for the character to return as a Force Ghost.

Readers should note that when Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) gave his life in “A New Hope” there was still some work to be done as a teacher and guide to Luke. Hamill doesn’t have to do that for Rey (Daisy Ridley) because the main reason he gave his life was to ignite the spark across the galaxy by becoming a legend, which should be inspiring for the next generation of heroes to take up arms against tyranny.

The story is not the only reason why Hamill appears to be reluctant to reprise his role as a Force Ghost. The actor pointed out that the big shock in “Force Awakens” was the death of Han Solo (Harrison Ford) which means that Hamill will not get to work with Ford again and Luke will never meet Han again.

After the actor found out that his character’s death in “Last Jedi” he was still considering returning as a Force Ghost, but he appears to have changed his mind about returning after Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia) passed away.

Leia and Luke were an important part of the original trilogy, and the two actors have been friends for decades. The death of Fisher appears to have forced Hamill to think that he should not return in “Star Wars: Episode 9.”