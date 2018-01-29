'Star Wars: Episode 9': Rey's journey based on deleted scenes

The DVD and Blu-ray of “The Last Jedi” contains an extra twenty minutes of content that will give the fans clues about what’s in store in “Star Wars: Episode 9.” Details of two of these deleted scenes related to Rey (Daisy Ridley) have surfaced online. Meanwhile, Lupita Nyong’o (Max Kanata) has said that she will know about her role in the upcoming film soon.

According to a video posted on YouTube, one of the deleted scenes of “The Last Jedi” showed Rey use the Force speed power to run really fast towards a celebration bonfire. Just prior to her running over there, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) tells her that the fire is from a group of raiders who come there to loot sometimes, and he cautions her not to interfere because her intervention will make the raiders to come back with a bigger force next time and she may not be there to protect people all the time.

Luke’s lies were meant to educate Rey on the ways of the Jedi, which is to be passive even if it means seeing some people get hurt. Rey, however, is still highly emotional and impulsive, so she races to help the people, only to find that the Jedi Master lied.

Readers should note that Rey’s journey so far has mirrored Luke’s in a lot of ways. In the first movie from the franchise a young Luke was on a journey to find a place for himself in the galaxy, this is what Rey went through in “Force Awakens.” In the sequel of the original trilogy Luke took the first true steps in becoming a Jedi, and raced to help his friends in the middle of the training, even though his master advised against it. The deleted scenes reveal that Rey too had a similar teaching in “The Last Jedi.”

If Rey’s journey were to continue to reflect Luke’s in the next film, then the fans will find that there will be a time jump, and Ridley’s character will emerge as a more confident and powerful Jedi Master, ready to take the threat of the First Order.

Filming of “Star Wars: Episode 9” is yet to begin. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nyong’o said that she doesn’t know if she has a role in the next film yet, but she added that she will know soon. The actress has a very brief scene in “The Last Jedi,” so it will be interesting to see how big a role her character will play in the next film, if she is cast.