'Star Wars: Episode 9': The Millennium Falcon dice may be back

By @sachintrivedig on
Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford arrives at the European Premiere of Star Wars, The Force Awakens in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015. Reuters/Paul Hackett

Han Solo’s (Harrison Ford) dice, the one found in the Millennium Falcon, may be back in “Star Wars: Episode 9.” During a discussion with members of the Lucasfilm story group, one of the guests teased how the idea of using the dice came about, and how it may be back in the next film. The following article contains spoilers from movies that have been released.

In a new video that has been released online [see below], the story group members revealed that “The Last Jedi” originally had a shot of Han Solo hanging the dice on the Millennium Falcon, and Rian Johnson based an important aspect of his film on this shot. The scene, however, was edited out during the post production phase, and Johnson ended up referencing the dice from the original trilogy rather than “The Force Awakens.”

There is a sentimental value attached to the dice, and that means that it may be back in the next film. Story group member Matt Martin purposely teased this possibility by saying “wink, wink” in the video.

Rayne Roberts explained the significance of the dice by pointing out that it helps the fans and the characters in the film grieve the loss of Han Solo. The story group member also added that the dice helped make the audience feel the presence of Han Solo.

The integrated way in which the story is being told means that there are small nuggets in the games, comics, and novels that are woven into the main saga. The game “Battlefront 2,” for example, featured a compass that Luke may have used to find the Jedi temple on Ahch-To. The game also showed how the Resistance got the plans for the Dreadnought ship of the First Order.

Filming is yet to begin for “Star Wars: Episode 9.” The film is set to be released on Dec. 20, 2019 in the US.

Credit: Star Wars/ YouTube

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
