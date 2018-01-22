'Star Wars Rebels' season 4: Ezra faces the Emperor

A mid-season trailer of “Star Wars Rebels” season 4 has been released online. There are just seven episodes left on the show, and this mark the end of the animation series. There will be some high-profile scenes in the TV series this time around, and the biggest of these will be the face-off between Ezra (Voice by Taylor Gray) and Emperor Palpatine (Voice by Ian McDiarmid).

Almost half of the trailer [see below] is footage from the past. The video shows the journey of Ezra so far, and some of the high points of his journey that will have an impact on the future. The most important scene in this section is the young Jedi’s interaction with Yoda’s (Voice by Frank Oz) Force ghost, in which he was told that it is more important to see the manner in which they will fight the Empire.

This may be the last big fight against Grand Admiral Thrawn (Voice by Lars Mikkelsen), and the Rebels will be involved in a rescue mission on the planet Lothal. Ezra gets another haircut before this mission, and the trailer shows him becoming adept at using his Force powers against Stormtroopers.

The trailer seems to suggest that Hera Syndulla (Voice by Vanessa Marshall) will be rescued, which isn’t surprising because the character appears in the big fight in the film “Rogue One.”

While the Rebels may succeed in their mission, things don’t seem to go well for the people in Lothal. Thrawn will order an aerial bombardment of the planet, which means the citizens of the planet will be in desperate need to be rescued.

The most interesting aspect of the show is Ezra’s spiritual journey. “Star Wars Rebels” season 4 will take the fans back to the Jedi temple on Lothal, where he will also encounter the Emperor himself. The confrontation will be through the Force, and not in person.

Credit: Star Wars/ YouTube