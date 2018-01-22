'Star Wars Rebels' season 4: Ezra faces the Emperor

By @sachintrivedig on
'Star Wars Rebels'
A still from "Star Wars Rebels" season 3 episode 17. Facebook/Star Wars Rebels

A mid-season trailer of “Star Wars Rebels” season 4 has been released online. There are just seven episodes left on the show, and this mark the end of the animation series. There will be some high-profile scenes in the TV series this time around, and the biggest of these will be the face-off between Ezra (Voice by Taylor Gray) and Emperor Palpatine (Voice by Ian McDiarmid).

Almost half of the trailer [see below] is footage from the past. The video shows the journey of Ezra so far, and some of the high points of his journey that will have an impact on the future. The most important scene in this section is the young Jedi’s interaction with Yoda’s (Voice by Frank Oz) Force ghost, in which he was told that it is more important to see the manner in which they will fight the Empire.

This may be the last big fight against Grand Admiral Thrawn (Voice by Lars Mikkelsen), and the Rebels will be involved in a rescue mission on the planet Lothal. Ezra gets another haircut before this mission, and the trailer shows him becoming adept at using his Force powers against Stormtroopers.

The trailer seems to suggest that Hera Syndulla (Voice by Vanessa Marshall) will be rescued, which isn’t surprising because the character appears in the big fight in the film “Rogue One.”

While the Rebels may succeed in their mission, things don’t seem to go well for the people in Lothal. Thrawn will order an aerial bombardment of the planet, which means the citizens of the planet will be in desperate need to be rescued.

The most interesting aspect of the show is Ezra’s spiritual journey. “Star Wars Rebels” season 4 will take the fans back to the Jedi temple on Lothal, where he will also encounter the Emperor himself. The confrontation will be through the Force, and not in person.

Credit: Star Wars/ YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
More Business
Trump told reporters: 'I'm the least racist person you have ever interviewed'
Qatari royal claims being held against his will in UAE
UKIP leader's girlfriend apologises after 'tiny brain' comments about Meghan Markle
Facebook announces changes to News Feed to ensure users' time is well-spent
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
More News
Lonzo Ball injury update: Lakers guard to miss extended period
CM Punk will get another UFC fight, confirms Dana White
Novak Djokovic vs Hyeon Chung live stream: Watch Australian Open online
Roger Federer vs Marton Fucsovics live stream: Watch Australian Open online
2018 Australian Open: Novak Djokovic crashes out, Hyeon Chung advances
2018 Australian Open: Novak Djokovic crashes out, Hyeon Chung advances
Super Bowl LII: New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 4
Super Bowl LII: New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 4
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Rian Johnson teases Jedi books
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4 mid-season trailer released
Sam Heughan releases new video
‘Outlander’ season 3 soundtrack preview released
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Jan. 22-26: Anna's court verdict is revealed
'Coronation Street' Jan. 22-26 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Game of Thrones' season 8: Leaked scene description
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Scenes from the crypt
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car