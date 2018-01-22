'Star Wars: Episode 9': There are many more advanced Force techniques

By @sachintrivedig on
Rey
A picture of Daisy Ridley as Rey in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." Facebook/ Star Wars

There could be more never before seen Jedi powers in “Star Wars: Episode 9.” Rian Johnson, director of “The Last Jedi,” recently showed excerpts from the non-canon books, which are now categorised as Legends, as a source for a major scene in his film.

Johnson has faced some criticism for using a new Force power to end his film. The director took to Twitter to explain that the powers that Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) displayed in “The Last Jedi” are not Johnson’s invention, and they have been a part of the “Star Wars” universe for a long time.

In the book “The Jedi Path,” Johnson showed an excerpt [see below] that talks about advanced Jedi powers. One specific advance power that the book mentions is called Doppelganger. This power allows the Force wielder to project a duplicate of himself, another person, or an object for a short period of time. The Force projection will be indistinguishable from the real item.

The Jedi power of Luke is significant because he learnt this secret from one of the books from the Jedi temple. Since these books are now in the hands of Rey (Daisy Ridley), it opens the door for more such powerful techniques for J.J. Abrams to explore in the final film.

Rey has only begun to use her Force powers. If there is a time jump in the next film, then Ridley’s character will have enough time to hone her skills and become a Jedi Master, just like Luke was in “Return of the Jedi.”

“Star Wars: Episode 9” is set to be released on Dec. 20, 2019 in the US. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date of the film for Australia. Some of the other returning cast members for the film are Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), John Boyega (Finn), and Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron).

Credit: Rian Johnson/ Twitter

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
