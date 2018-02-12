'Star Wars: Episode 9': Return to Jakku

Rey
A picture of Daisy Ridley as Rey in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." Facebook/ Star Wars

Rey (Daisy Ridley) may get to go back home to Jakku in “Star Wars: Episode 9,” the last film in the new trilogy. Scouting crew of the film was reportedly spotted in Abu Dhabi, a city where scenes related to the desert planet where previously filmed.

J.J. Abrams, the writer and director of the next film in the new trilogy, was previously in Abu Dhabi to film scenes of Jakku for “The Force Awakens.” According to a report by Mike Zeroh [see below] the location scouting crew of the upcoming film were spotted in the city, suggesting that the main characters, or at least Rey, may return to Jakku.

There have been reports that confirm that the movie will take the fans back to Jakku. About five-six months ago one of the extras in the film reportedly confirmed the crew members returning to Abu Dhabi.

There isn’t much reason for Rey to return to Jakku because “The Last Jedi” confirmed that there isn’t any mystery behind her parents or her background. She is just an ordinary person who doesn’t have any special parents, but somehow has a lot of untapped Force energy within her.

Why then will the next film take viewers back to Jakku? Mike points out that this would be a good parallel to the original trilogy, in which the fans were introduced to the desert planet Tatooine in the first movie, and then returned to the same planet in the final movie. Now, the fans may get to explore new details about Jakku.

The novels from the franchise have already confirmed the significance of Jakku, especially with the interest of Emperor Palpatine in it. The planet could be the key to getting more insights about Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis), as it has some connection to exploring the unknown regions of the galaxy.

Credit: Mike Zeroh/ YouTube

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car