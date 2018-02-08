'Star Wars Rebels' character may appear in 'Solo' movie

By @sachintrivedig on
'Star Wars Rebels'
A still from the animation TV series "Star Wars Rebels." Facebook/ Star Wars Rebels

Kanan (Voice by Freddie Prinze Jr.) may have a bigger role to play in the franchise. A new report suggests that the character has a good chance to appear in the next spin-off movie “Solo.” There may be more crossovers in the future, as Disney is planning multiple new TV shows.

Season 4 will be the last for “Star Wars Rebels,” but it will not be the end for some of the characters in the TV series. Fans already know that Hera (Voice by Vanessa Marshall) will be alive at least until the events in “Rogue One,” in which her name was called and the Ghost ship was seen. Now, there is a possibility of another character from the show making a cameo appearance in another spin-off.

According to a report by Cinema Blend, Kanan may be featured in the upcoming “Solo: A Star Wars Story” movie. Very little is known about the back story of the character in the time right after Order 66 and the time that he became a Rebel. What is known through the canon novel “A New Dawn” is that the former Jedi turned to the drink and enjoyed the company of the ladies during this time, and later met with Hera Syndulla.

The report points out that since Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) and Lando (Donald Glover) are the kind of people who would frequent the establishments where Kanan used to hang out, it is quite possible that the former Jedi will make an appearance in the next film from the franchise in one of these “seedy” locations.

Meanwhile, although “Star Wars Rebels” season 4 is the last installment of the popular show, there is some good news for the fans. Disney CEO Bob Iger recently announced that they are not working on just one TV series at the moment, but a few, The Hollywood Reporter reports. 

