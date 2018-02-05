'Star Wars: Episode 9': Snoke may return

By @sachintrivedig on
Andy Serkis, second unit director of the movie, poses at the premiere of &quot;The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies&quot;
Andy Serkis, second unit director of the movie, poses at the premiere of "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies" at Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California December 9, 2014. The movie opens in the U.S. on December 17. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Will Snoke (Andy Serkis) return in “Star Wars: Episode 9”? It may seem improbable after the events in “The Last Jedi,” but Serkis has a different view. In a recent interview the actor teased t possibility of his character’s return in the final installment of the new trilogy.

The sudden end of Snoke’s life in “The Last Jedi” left many fans wanting, especially since the films have hardly explored the character’s background. The death meant that the only way the fans will get to learn more about the character can be through novels, games, or TV shows from the franchise.

However, in a recent interview Serkis suggested that the character may not be done yet in the films. Speaking with SlashFilm, the actor pointed out that anything is possible in the fictional world of “Star Wars.” Snoke, the actor pointed out, could be brought back or “resuscitated.”

Serkis admitted that the way his character met his end in the film seemed right in terms of the story that is being told. However, the actor added that the death has led to a lot of disappointment in the fans who were hoping to see more.

Whether or not Snoke will return in the final film in the new trilogy will depend on J.J. Abrams, who will be writing the script and directing the movie. So far, Serkis has not been included in the list of returning cast members in the film.

There are many ways in which Abrams can bring back Snoke. For one, the highly deformed character has been around for a long time. He has seen the rise and the fall of the Empire, which means there may be some secret to his long life that can be explored in the next film. The other, less likely, option is to bring him back as a Force Ghost.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australia attracts more high net worth individuals than any other country: analysis
JB Hi-Fi secures spot in world's 250 largest retailers, joins Wesfarmers and Woolworths
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Australian farmland to be marketed to local buyers first before foreign investors
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
Free payphones in three Brisbane suburbs amid patchy Telstra coverage
More Business
NSW Sushi store operator, accountant fined $200K for exploiting young foreign workers
Queensland mother allegedly poisons two disabled children
Australia hailed world’s safest country for a woman
Germany's killer nurse accused of murdering another 97 patients with lethal injections
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
'Fake news' is Word of the Year 2017 by Collins English Dictionary
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
Former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar given 175 years for sexual abuse
More News
Frustrated Kristaps Porzingis calls out Knicks teammates after recent loss
Davis Cup 2018: Nick Kyrgios rues missed opportunity against Germany
Super Bowl 52 Results: Eagles stun Patriots 41-33 to win maiden championship
Super Bowl 2018 live stream: How to watch Super Bowl in Australia
Rob Gronkowski mulling retirement after Super Bowl 52 loss
Rob Gronkowski mulling retirement after Super Bowl 52 loss
NBA Trade Deadline: Portland Trail Blazers still pursing DeAndre Jordan trade
NBA Trade Deadline: Portland Trail Blazers still pursing DeAndre Jordan trade
More Sports
Steam sale: Humble Paradox Bundle 2018 contains US$239 worth of games
'God of War' gets release date and a new story trailer
Google's two-factor authentication only enabled by less than 10% of users
Steam sale: Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 5 tests your survival and fighting skills
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
Part of Australia was attached to North America years ago, research suggests
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
PC dominates, Switch rises, in-game loot boxes to continue – GDC 2018 survey
More Life
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Andy Serkis on his character’s future
Donnie Yen confirms development of 'Sleeping Dogs' movie on Instagram
Fergie not invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 spoilers: Tragedy in the North
'Coronation Street' Feb. 2-9 spoilers: Adam feels guilty about Billy’s painkillers
'Coronation Street' spoilers for Feb. 2-9
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' trailer 2: Thrilling new hybrid dinosaur
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’: New trailer released during Super Bowl
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car