'Star Wars: Episode 9': Snoke may return

Will Snoke (Andy Serkis) return in “Star Wars: Episode 9”? It may seem improbable after the events in “The Last Jedi,” but Serkis has a different view. In a recent interview the actor teased t possibility of his character’s return in the final installment of the new trilogy.

The sudden end of Snoke’s life in “The Last Jedi” left many fans wanting, especially since the films have hardly explored the character’s background. The death meant that the only way the fans will get to learn more about the character can be through novels, games, or TV shows from the franchise.

However, in a recent interview Serkis suggested that the character may not be done yet in the films. Speaking with SlashFilm, the actor pointed out that anything is possible in the fictional world of “Star Wars.” Snoke, the actor pointed out, could be brought back or “resuscitated.”

Serkis admitted that the way his character met his end in the film seemed right in terms of the story that is being told. However, the actor added that the death has led to a lot of disappointment in the fans who were hoping to see more.

Whether or not Snoke will return in the final film in the new trilogy will depend on J.J. Abrams, who will be writing the script and directing the movie. So far, Serkis has not been included in the list of returning cast members in the film.

There are many ways in which Abrams can bring back Snoke. For one, the highly deformed character has been around for a long time. He has seen the rise and the fall of the Empire, which means there may be some secret to his long life that can be explored in the next film. The other, less likely, option is to bring him back as a Force Ghost.