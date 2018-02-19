'Star Wars: Episode 9': The possible planets featured in the film

There are new locations that are being scouted for “Star Wars: Episode 9.” Each new film from the franchise has introduced a new planet, and this time around too the locations that are being scouted may depict an alien world that the fans haven’t yet seen.

According to a new report by Mike Zeroh on YouTube [see below] the locations that have been scouted for the upcoming film include Peru, Spain and Machu Picchu. The latest filming location that the filmmakers are considering is in Utah, US.

An iconic national park in Utah called Arches is being considered as a filming location for the upcoming film. The geography of this location may remind the fans of the desert planet Tatooine.

Mike notes that there was a report long back that suggested that the fans will get to see familiar planets like Mustafar, Endor, and Tatooine at some point in the new trilogy. Since none of these planets have been featured in the two movies that have been released so far, it is possible that the fans will get to see them in the final movie, which may come as a pleasant surprise to the fans who are used to only seeing new planets in each movie.

It will be difficult to say how the Arches National Park will be used for the upcoming film, but Mike suggests that if the filmmakers do decide to go there for filming they should film during the night, to take advantage of the scenic beauty of the night sky there.

If the Arches National Park is not selected for “Star Wars: Episode 9,” Mike suggests that they should consider using this location for the planned spin-off movie about Obi-Wan Kenobi. JJ Abrams will be at the helm of the final film in the new trilogy, which is scheduled to be released on Dec. 20, 2019 in the US.

Credit: Mike Zeroh/ YouTube