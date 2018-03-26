'Star Wars: Episode 9': Mark Hamill wants a 'frightening' Force Ghost

By @sachintrivedig on
Mark Hamill
Mark Hamill gestures as he arrives at the European Premiere of Star Wars, The Force Awakens in Leicester Square, London, December 16, 2015. Reuters/Paul Hackett

Luke Skywalker is expected to return in “Star Wars: Episode 9,” and Mark Hamill has a few ideas about how this can be. In a recent interview the actor teased how he wants his character to return in a “frightening” way.

The script for the upcoming movie isn’t ready yet, and when Hamill was asked about his return, he said in an interview that it is “probably fair to say yes,” but the actor doesn’t know for sure yet, MovieWeb reports. Still, the actor has some ideas about what his character’s return should be like.

Hamill admits that most of his ideas are so “terrible” that they are not considered by filmmakers, but he has an idea about what Luke’s return can be like in the final film in the new trilogy.

Luke is expected to return as a Force Ghost, something which is not new to the franchise. Hamill said that he wants this to be done a little differently from what has been done before. As an example the actor pointed out that ghosts are supposed to be frightening. The actor stopped himself from giving out any more details because that would have spoilt his chance of getting the producers to use his idea in the film.

So, Hamill’s return could be as a scary version of a Force Ghost or the character’s return could be in “some other form.” No matter how the Jedi Master will return, Hamill is pleased with the way the new films have brought something fresh.

Whether or not Luke returns, Hamill is satisfied with what he has been able to accomplish with his character. He has an amazing re-entry in the new trilogy, as a character who is talked about throughout the movie; only to appear in the last 30 seconds, and he has had a great ending, an ending that makes him a legend and a beacon of inspiration for the next generation!

