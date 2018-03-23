'Star Wars: Episode 9': Filming begins in July

Filming of “Star Wars: Episode 9” will begin in July, cast member John Boyega (Finn) confirmed in a recent interview. The actor is yet to read the script, but is preparing for what he sees will be a physically demanding role, as the plot may focus on an all out war between the First order and the Resistance.

Boyega participated in the Awesome Con conference call, where he answered questions related to the upcomng film, Star Wars News Net reports.The actor spoke about the pressure of playing a lead role in the film, his interactions with the fans, and about preparing for the final film in the new trilogy.

The cast members haven’t been given the script of the film yet, but Boyega confirmed that the production begins in July. The actors have apparently been given an official note stating that they should start training for their respective roles soon.

As far as Boyega is concerned, the actor said that he will take a relaxing holiday before starting his training. The actor believes that the next film will be mostly about an all out war between the First Order and the Resistance, which means that there will be some heavy action sequences that he will need to prepare for.

Finn had to go toe to toe with Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie) in “The Last Jedi,” apart from the other action sequences that the character was a part of. It will be interesting to see who he will fight in the final film.

Boyega talked about the pressure of playing an important role like Finn, especially in the first film “The Force Awakerns.” The actor explained that he had extensive discussions with Director J.J. Abrams at that time, and the multiple auditions that they had to do helped him to get to know his character well, which made it easier for him to play the character in the film.