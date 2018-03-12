'Star Wars: Episode 9': Scouting team reportedly in California

Location scouting for “Star Wars: Episode 9” continues, and the team is reportedly exploring a place closer to home. The team is already considering locations in Span and Peru, and now they are said to have added California to that list.

The Pinnacles National Park in California is being considered as a location in the upcoming film, according to a report by Mike Zeroh [see below]. The park is a mountainous region that can be used to depict a green, forested planet in the film.

Locations in California have been used extensively by “Star Wars” before. Some of the locations from the state that stood in for alien worlds in the film “Return of the Jedi” are Redwood National Park, Death Valley National Park, Buttercup Valley, Marin County, Smith river, and Crescent City.

Mike believes that he producers are looking to introduce a new unique planet in the upcoming film, and Pinnacles National Park will be standing in for this new world.

The return to California is important because almost all of the filming for “The Last Jedi” happened in locations outside the U.S. The cast and crew travelled as far as Croatia, Bolivia, Ireland and England for the outdoor shots.

Will the possible new planet that Pinnacles National Park will be depicting be controlled by the Resistance or will it belong to the First Order? The next film will conclude the new trilogy, so Director J.J. Abrams will have to find a way to end the journeys of Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) in an exciting way, and in a way that makes sense of the start of their journey.

“Star Wars: Episode 9” is set to be released on Dec. 20, 2019 in the U.S. The producers are yet to announce an exact release date of the film for Australia.

