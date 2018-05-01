'Star Wars: Episode 9': Details of new characters

By @sachintrivedig on
'Star Wars'
A poster of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," directed by Rian Johnson. Star Wars/ Facebook

Women may be at the forefront in the battle against the First Order in “Star Wars: Episode 9.” Another female lead is reportedly being cast in the upcoming film, and this character is expected to help build the Resistance forces in the final fight that should bring down Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). The following article contains spoilers

According to a new report by Mike Zeroh [see below] there is a new character that the producers are currently looking to cast right now. Casting Director Nina Gold is said to be looking for an ethnic female, with a strong preference for an African American.

The new role is for someone between the ages of 18 and 26. The name of the character has been revealed to be Caro. The new character has been described as having a “captivating naturalness,” and an ease in her manner. She is a leader and a problem solver.

The new character may be fun to watch as she is said to be smart, with a great sense of humour, along with a strong will. The description appears to be teasing another big leader in the ranks of the Resistance. The producers haven’t actually confirmed the exact role of the new character, and details about which side she will be fighting for is also yet to be revealed.

The report notes that Caro could be one of Leia’s (Carrie Fisher) allies in the Outer Rim. If there is a time jump in the next film, the new character may be seen as being instrumental in building the Resistance in the Outer rim.

With the addition of Caro, the Resistance will be a place where women will be in charge. The other big leader that the fans are looking forward to seeing in the film is Mara, a character who could be Luke’s (Mark Hamill) wife.

Credit: Mike Zeroh/ YouTube

